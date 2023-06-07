Top 10 wealthiest billionaires in the US

Every year, Forbes publishes its Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans based on a snapshot of each member's wealth.

The list, launched by Malcolm Forbes back in 1982, is published on an annual basis, usually in September.

Interestingly, the most recent 400 showed the richest people in the US were poorer than they were a year prior, as the cut-off to make the list fell for the first time since the economic crash of 2008.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 richest billionaires in the US based on the Forbes 400.

