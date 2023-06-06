Fortune has this week released its Fortune 500 for 2023, which ranks the biggest companies in the US by revenue.

Walmart once again tops the pile having generated income of more than US$600 billion, beating Amazon and ExxonMobil into second and third place respectively.

Meanwhile, the threshold for making this year’s prestigious list was US$7.238bn.

With plenty of facts and figures to digest, here are a few things we learned from the latest Fortune 500.

Walmart continues to reign supreme

In what has become something of a procession, retail giant Walmart leads the way for an 11th consecutive year having amassed US$611.3bn in revenue.