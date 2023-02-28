Here to stay: The rise of female CEOs in the Fortune 500

At the beginning of 2023, five women started their new jobs.

But these were not just any women, and they were not working at just any companies.

These were pioneering, trailblazing women taking charge of companies in the prestigious Fortune 500, which ranks the biggest firms in the US by total revenue.

Crucially, their appointments took the total number of female Fortune 500 CEOs up to 53, thus nudging above the 10% threshold for the first time in the list's seven-decade history.

