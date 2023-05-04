Pharmacy giant CVS seals deal to take over Oak Street Health

CVS Health, known for its vast network of pharmacies across the US, has boosted its primary care offering by taking over Oak Street Health in a US$10.6 billion deal.

The retail giant had announced an agreement to acquire the primary care provider, whose head office is in Chicago, back in February.

CVS’ takeover of Oak Street Health represents another milestone in the company’s expansion into primary healthcare. President and CEO Karen Lynch has spoken in the past of her desire to be part of the “entire spectrum of someone’s health journey.”