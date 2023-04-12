While CEO pay will likely be tempered amid rising inflation across the globe, top bosses are still earning some truly eye-watering sums.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 highest-paid CEOs in the world in 2021, according to data from Bloomberg.

Figures for 2022 are expected to be released later this year.

1. Elon Musk – US$10.1 billion

It won’t come as a surprise to anyone that Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, tops the list of best-paid CEOs.