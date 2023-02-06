Why big-name CEOs like Apple's Tim Cook are taking pay cuts

Bosses at some of the world's biggest companies, including Apple, Google and JPMorgan, are taking huge pay cuts – within weeks of thousands of their employees being laid off.

Following a tough year in the stock market, senior executives are seeing their salaries dramatically reduced in what is fast becoming a growing trend.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be awarded a "target compensation" of US$49m in 2023, down 40% on last year.

Cook requested the cut after attracting criticism from shareholders, and it seems other big names are following suit.

During a recent town hall-style meeting with employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said there would be a "very significant" cut to the annual bonuses paid to staff above Senior Vice President level.