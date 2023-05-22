Patagonia Chair Charles Conn on becoming an imperfectionist

Can you give an example of a company embracing imperfectionism in their approach and succeeding?

Amazon is an imperfectionist. Let’s take the example of Amazon’s entry into consumer financial services. If you are an Amazon customer then you have likely encountered household names such as Amazon Fresh, Audible and Zappos. It’s less likely that you would have noted the baby steps Amazon took to expand beyond its core business into consumer financial services.

The acquisition of TextPayMe, the investment in Bill Me Later, the hiring of a team from GoPayGo, and the launch of a remote card payment device, Amazon Local Register, were modest moves that involved little financial outlay and attracted relatively little attention at the time. They also all ended in apparent failure, with TextPayMe (rebranded Amazon Web Pay) closing in 2014, Local Register withdrawing from the market in the face of competition from Square, and Bill Me Later being acquired by rival PayPal.

It is inherently an experimentalist approach. Amazon didn’t wait for a mythical moment of strategic clarity, nor did it use its giant balance sheet to acquire a large bank or finance company. It edged out into uncertainty by taking small steps: investing in small companies with interesting technologies, hiring a team from a failed fintech, and launching internally developed services and tools. It ran multiple, parallel initiatives and learned what worked and what didn’t. It built valuable capabilities and assets with moves that were mostly low consequence and reversible.

There is no notion of strategic frameworks in its approach to building a major financial services business. Yet today Amazon is a powerhouse in consumer finance, boasting a 24% user share in the US for its pan-economy Amazon Pay service, and is positioned to develop further as a global finance player. An imperfectionist, Amazon is now employing a similar playbook as it enters healthcare and other segments.

So, what skills do future leaders need, and are business schools teaching these?

A core capability for imperfectionist problem solvers is understanding the odds. The author Annie Duke — who at one point was a professional poker player — wrote a wonderful book called Thinking in Bets.

One of her key messages is that every strategic decision is a wager on an uncertain world. CEOs who, like good poker players, are good at making probabilistic assessments, and then have the courage to act, are more likely to succeed.

But few companies incorporate even rudimentary scenario analysis into their strategic planning processes, and fewer still do regular post-mortems after decisions.

Our sense is that most business schools are not providing adequate teaching around probability and scenario thinking. Few teach problem solving formally at all, with many curricula still organized around traditional company functions. This is changing in some institutions, but not fast enough.

Do you consider yourself an imperfectionist?

I hope so. Part of my day job is investing in promising life sciences companies and then helping them succeed. This kind of work fundamentally requires probabilistic thinking, and the necessary acceptance that some programs will simply fail in the lab or clinic.

Smart pharma and biotech firms are good at assessing the odds and pass off some risk to others when they can, but it is impossible in this field to escape the idea that all strategic decisions are wagers.

Why is imperfection especially important in trying to solve climate change challenges?

Climate change is a perfect example of the idea of imperfectionism. We have studied and argued over climate change for decades now, apparently waiting for certainty to begin to take action. Given the speed of change now, as well as the non-linear ‘state change’ events predicted, we are going to have to pursue multiple strategies in parallel, learning what is working, building new technologies and approaches, and accepting failure in some initiatives, if we are to have any chance of keeping mean temperatures in a safer range.

As Chair of Patagonia for 15 years, why do you think it is so important that companies today stand for something?

Because standing for making money is the least inspiring goal you could ever set. And yet the whole Milton Friedman philosophy is that this should be the only purpose of companies.

The truth is that to succeed as a company you have to convince investors, potential staff, suppliers, customers and communities that you have a powerful idea that is worth them signing up for.

These constituents will only do that if you stand for something. Sometimes that might just be a better mousetrap, but usually it requires a broader and more compelling notion of purpose that aligns with values and objectives they hold dear.

Finally, what advice do you have for board members on balancing purpose and profit?

We often talk about purpose and profit as if they are in opposition or require trading off. Perhaps that is true in any one quarter. But for leaders building companies for the long term, there is no conflict between purpose and profit.

Making the investments to do the right thing is necessary to earn the loyalty of customers, and the social license to operate by the communities that we work in.



Charles Conn is a cross-section leader, conservationist, and entrepreneur. He is co-founder of Monograph Capital, a life sciences venture firm in London and San Francisco, and was previously CEO of the Rhodes Trust in Oxford. He is Board Chair of Patagonia and sits on The Nature Conservancy European Council. He was founding CEO of Ticketmaster-Citysearch and was a partner at McKinsey & Company. He is a graduate of Harvard, Oxford and Boston Universities.

The Imperfectionists is the second book from Charles and Rob, who previously co-authored bestselling book Bulletproof Problem Solving: The One Skill That Changes Everything.