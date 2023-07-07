When it comes to company culture, CEO Frank Calderoni knows his stuff.

Serving in C-level roles over the last 30 years at some of the world’s leading tech companies, including IBM and RedHat, the former Cisco CFO has experienced a variety of cultures, learned from visionary leaders, and since crafted his own unique approach.

It’s an approach to culture Frank calls “character-led” and one he believes is necessary for hyper-growth in today’s digital transformation era.

He defines this culture as imbibing “strong character” – one where the company’s character comes from operating with a larger purpose, central to which are values such as empathy, courage, agility, authenticity, diversity, collaboration, and respect.

And the result? Higher performance and value creation for employees, customers, partners, and shareholders.

It’s an approach Frank implemented in his previous position as CEO of Anaplan, where he successfully took the firm from US$1 billion valuation to IPO.

And it’s an approach he is now rolling out as CEO at HR startup Velocity Global – a global employment platform valued at US$2 billion and with a presence spanning more than 185 countries.

Influences of leadership roles at IBM, Cisco and RedHat

During a 21-year career at IBM, where Frank says he learned from some of the “most impressive leaders and innovators” of the time, the overarching mantra was having a deep respect for the individual and the community.



“This clear and pervasive culture was leaned on when times were tough, and it instilled in me the importance of leading by example, especially in a leadership role.”



This approach was further reinforced at Cisco, which Frank joined in 2004, progressing into the C-suite as CFO by the time the recession hit in 2008. Here, Frank says he relied on strong leadership and cultural values when the worst happened all at once.



“This is where I learned the most about how important company culture can be during times of uncertainty," and witnessed first-hand how the role of a CEO (John Chambers, in this case) and an executive team plays in a company’s culture.



“John was the steward, cheerleader, and role model for Cisco’s culture, making sure the rest of the executive team also lived up to that expectation.



“How leaders respond when faced with adversity will impact, positively or negatively, how the rest of the company responds. Leading with a focus on an unwavering foundation of company character and values and remaining optimistic and positive motivated the rest of the company to proceed with that same confident approach.”



This is where Frank says he learned and leaned into the owner’s mindset, a culture and leadership principle he uses today. “Everyone across an organisation should have a sense of responsibility for outcomes and feel empowered to make the decisions that will lead to those outcomes.”



And then at RedHat, where Frank served as CFO for nearly two years, “we led with an open culture”, one that was authentic and un-scripted, with lots of un-curated feedback shared throughout the company.”



Giving and receiving feedback as a leader is “one of the most crucial elements to the success of both a company and the individual,” insists Frank.