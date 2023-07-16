How to build customer loyalty and outperform the market 14:1

Customer loyalty is a key differentiator of extraordinary brands.

It’s different from customer acquisition or retention — customer acquisition focuses on finding and acquiring new customers, and customer retention inspires those customers to return and not drift to other brands in the market. Customer loyalty, however, is defined by customers who enthusiastically advocate for your product, won’t buy from other brands even if they’re more cost-effective, and return time and time again.

Research in the book Firms of Endearment found that brands with this type of customer loyalty outperform the market 14:1.

So what inspires this type of loyalty, and how can your company cultivate it?

Here, Meghan French Dunbar and Kent Gregoire, co-founders of Stakeholder Business, offer three key steps to help you get started.