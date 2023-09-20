Top 10 Most Transparent Companies in the US

For a fifth year, Labrador - a leading business consulting and services company - has released its 2023 Transparency Awards a speciality of the company for investor and stakeholder communications.

Comparing the efficacy of corporate disclosure documents across the S&P 250 (the US’s ranking of the largest companies by market capitalisation), the Award independently evaluates all corporate disclosure documents including overall transparency, proxy statement, Form 10-K, investor relations website, code of conduct, most improved, plain language, and for the first time, ESG reporting.

“Today’s investors and stakeholders are demanding a level of transparency from companies unseen in the past. Clear, concise corporate communication inspires investor confidence and trust and therefore creates real value for both companies and their stakeholders. These awards reward the quality of disclosure provided by S&P 250 companies and honour those companies who demonstrate a dedication to transparently communicate,” commented said Broc Romanek, Chair of the independent Transparency Scientific Committee, which will oversee the awards next year.

