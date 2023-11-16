These are the world’s highest-paying cities
Work-life balance, benefits and finding a sense of purpose may have risen towards the summit of priority lists in recent years, but tough economic conditions mean receiving fair compensation remains at the forefront of many workers’ minds.
As a result, employees are increasingly willing to relocate for job opportunities offering a level of pay that can support their families and lifestyles.
In an attempt to discover which global locations offer the best remuneration, Business Name Generator examined the salaries on offer in 28 cities across four employment sectors: marketing, HR, creative and technology.
Researchers analysed a total of 560 salaries to determine the best and worst-paying cities for each industry, while also taking into account the cost of living.
US dominates all sectors
Unsurprisingly, the US was found to be the dominant force in the rankings for each sector.
Six of the 10 highest-paying cities for technology were in the States, led by San Francisco’s average annual tech salary of around US$134,000.
Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Las Vegas also make the list.
However, the cost of living in San Francisco and New York in particular is relatively high, leaving workers with a lesser proportion of disposable income.
Doha, the capital of Qatar, was found to not only offer the best pay for tech employees (US$158,000), but also the highest average disposable income (US$126,000).
Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Singapore also make the top 10 for remuneration.
Staggeringly, the aforementioned US cities occupy the top six spots when it comes to salaries for creative professionals, including architects, copywriters, graphic designers, illustrators and web designers
San Francisco again leads the way with an average salary of more than US$83,000, but leaves workers with less disposable income than those in Amsterdam which, by comparison, pays an average of just US$62,500.
Hong Kong and Dubai were discovered to be the highest-paying cities for HR professionals and marketers respectively, although US cities again featured prominently towards the top of the rankings.
See the rankings in full: The World’s Highest Paying Cities for Talent in 2023
