These are the world’s highest-paying cities

Work-life balance, benefits and finding a sense of purpose may have risen towards the summit of priority lists in recent years, but tough economic conditions mean receiving fair compensation remains at the forefront of many workers’ minds.

As a result, employees are increasingly willing to relocate for job opportunities offering a level of pay that can support their families and lifestyles.

In an attempt to discover which global locations offer the best remuneration, Business Name Generator examined the salaries on offer in 28 cities across four employment sectors: marketing, HR, creative and technology.

Researchers analysed a total of 560 salaries to determine the best and worst-paying cities for each industry, while also taking into account the cost of living.

