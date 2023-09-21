A primary concern highlighted by researchers is job displacement, which has been a big talking point ever since the emergence of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year. Clearly, AI can now handle tasks which were once exclusive to humans, although many experts have been keen to point out AI’s reliance on human input to function effectively.

Others are worried about the ethical complexities brought about by GenAI, including those relating to copyright, plagiarism and authenticity. Distinguishing between content which is either human- or AI-generated is becoming increasingly tough, to the point where bad actors are already taking advantage of deepfakes and disinformation.

Moreover, there also exists a pervasive fear that AI has the capacity to dilute the authenticity of human creativity, a discussion point that has already been raised in artistic circles.

“While the potential to transform industries and democratise creativity is beyond dispute, the growth of generative AI also raises substantial concerns such as job losses, ethical issues, social inequalities, and diluting human authenticity,” Finbold’s report reads.

“It's important to highlight that AI concerns are context-dependent and closely tied to the particular application or use case, exhibiting notable variations across diverse industries.”

Looking to the future, it seems the biggest challenge for businesses will be striking the right balance between leveraging generative AI’s capabilities to enhance productivity and allaying the well-founded fears of their employees.

******

For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief US and Canada and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

You may also be interested in the Business Chief EMEA website.

Please check out our upcoming event – Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE in London on September 26-27.

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.