Top 10 speakers at SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London

The wait is almost over. In just a few days’ time, our sister title Sustainability Magazine will be hosting SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London.

Taking place on September 6-7 at the Business Design Centre, the highly-anticipated event will bring together influential individuals from multiple industries as they offer practical insights to drive us towards a more sustainable future.

SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London is set to feature more than 70 globally-recognised leaders in the sustainability field, each of whom will be delivering industry expertise and leading topical discussions.

Here, Business Chief highlights 10 speakers you can’t afford to miss.

Steve Smith, Head of Communications and Thought Leadership for Energy Management at Schneider Electric

Steve Smith works as Head of Communications and Thought Leadership for Energy Management at Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy and automation, employing around 140,000 people in over 100 countries.

Steve has more than 25 years of marketing experience, primarily working in and around the electrical and energy industry. He has an in-depth knowledge of the challenges we face to deliver more energy while simultaneously reducing the impact on the environment.

At Schneider Electric he is responsible for communicating that message in ways that resonate with government, industrial giants, SMEs and the wider public.

Having held senior marketing positions across multiple geographical zones, Steve has driven engaging and award-winning content with strong collaboration between regional teams, businesses and communities to leverage consistent best practice and tangible value to businesses.

Steve completed a Bachelor’s degree in International Marketing before going on to study Sales and Marketing at the Ecole Superieure de Commerce in Normandy, France.

Garrett Quinn, Chief Sustainability Officer at Smurfit Kappa

Garrett Quinn was appointed Group Chief Sustainability Officer at Smurfit Kappa in July 2021.

Having joined the company in 2000, Garrett held several roles in operations across the group in Argentina, France and Ireland, before moving to the UK where he managed a number of corrugated box plants. Then, in 2016, he took up the role of Head of Investor Relations, a position he held until 2021.

Garrett holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from University College Dublin and has completed his postgraduate studies with the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. He was appointed as Director to the Smurfit Kappa Foundation in May 2022. Garrett is also the company representative to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), The Conference Board (US) and the Consumer Goods Forum.

Sven Wiltink, Global Senior Director Sustainability at Radisson Hotel Group

Sven Wiltink is responsible for developing the sustainability strategy at Radisson Hotel Group’s (RHG) 1,100 hotels across the globe.

Sven has been with RHG since 2007, starting out as a trainee in Iceland. After gaining nine years worth of operational experience in various hotels, he joined the Responsible Business team at the RHG headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Now, as Global Senior Director Sustainability, Sven leads the group’s Net Zero transformation based on approved Science Based Targets.

He is coordinating the annual sustainability reporting process and currently leading the digital transformation of sustainability data management, both for internal and external stakeholders.

Dharmesh ‘DJ’ Jani, Director, Infrastructure Ecosystem and Partnerships at Meta

An energetic and entrepreneurial leader with more than two decades of industry experience, Dharmesh Jani can boast a proven track record of success in product management and engineering execution.

DJ is known for his strong work ethic and excels in building and leading top-performing teams that deliver innovative products in fast-paced environments.

He currently serves as the Director of Infrastructure Ecosystem and Partnerships at Meta and has made significant contributions to the company's technology strategy.

DJ’s leadership has been instrumental in the development of new Incubation Committee governance standards, impacting more than 200 companies and 5,000 active contributors. Additionally, he has launched net zero carbon and circularity initiatives within hardware engineering.