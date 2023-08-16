Top 10 luxury hotels in North America

The Hay-Adams, Washington, DC

Described by travellers as a “beautiful hotel” that “exudes old-world charm and sophistication”, The Hay-Adams sits in a superb location – right across the street from The White House.

The hotel was once part of the White House grounds and has, over the years, played host to numerous Presidents as well as iconic historical figures including Amelia Earhart.

Guest rooms offer some amazing views of Lafayette Square and Washington Monument, while Off The Record has been lauded as one of the world’s best hotel bars.

Pendry Manhattan West, New York City

Slightly lesser-known in comparison to some of New York City’s bigger names, Pendry Manhattan West is clearly doing something right having amassed a five-star rating from reviewers on Tripadvisor.