A Boston icon has rejoined the Hilton hotel portfolio
Hilton is back in Boston’s Back Bay neighbourhood – and means business.
The global hospitality leader has reopened the historic Hilton Boston Park Plaza, featuring more than 1,000 rooms, two restaurants, a variety of amenities and 70,000 square feet of meetings and events space.
Purchased in the mid-20th century by Conrad Hilton, the Park Plaza represented Hilton’s first hotel in Boston and was later named the Statler Hilton. After spending almost four decades under the management of other hotel groups, it has rejoined the Hilton Hotels & Resorts portfolio, bringing back Hilton’s benchmark of hospitality in the area.
“We are delighted to welcome back one of our first Boston properties, Hilton Boston Park Plaza, to the Hilton family,” comments Danny Hughes, President for the Americas region at Hilton.
“The hotel’s exceptional location in the heart of the city, coupled with the property’s friendly service and thoughtful amenities, offer the perfect homebase for every traveller and any occasion.
“Since Conrad Hilton purchased the property in 1954, we’ve built upon his vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality. Today, we are proud to welcome travellers at more than 60 Hilton hotels across ten brands in Boston.”
A Hilton icon returns
Located four miles from Boston Logan Airport, Hilton Boston Park Plaza is in a prime location just a block away from Boston Common, the oldest public park in the US.
The architecturally-impressive property is also steps away from Boston Public Garden, the Theater District and Arlington station, offering easy connectivity to the city’s most treasured attractions.
Originally conceived by hotelier E.M. Statler as a city within a city, the Park Plaza originally opened in 1927 as The Statler Hotel. It was purchased by Conrad Hilton in 1954 as part of the Statler chain, before being renamed as Statler Hilton.
In 1976, the hotel changed hands to the Irving M. Saunders family and was again renamed to Boston Park Plaza Hotel & Towers.
Throughout its rich history, this Boston icon has played host to an array of dignitaries, US Presidents, celebrities and cultural events.
“Nearly 70 years since Hilton first arrived in Boston, we’re thrilled to welcome back visitors to this iconic hotel,” adds Leonard Gooz, Brand Leader at Hilton Hotels & Resorts.
“As we continue to grow Hilton Hotels & Resorts to more than 600 hotels welcoming guests globally, we are excited to add Hilton Boston Park Plaza to the brand’s portfolio.
“We look forward to honouring the hotel’s legacy and serving as a destination for the next generation of travellers, galas and events for years to come.”
******
For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief US and Canada and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
You may also be interested in the Business Chief UK & Europe website.
******
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.
- Business Chief expands portfolio with new look and coverageLeadership & Strategy
- Top 10 luxury hotels in North AmericaCorporate Finance
- Four of top five busiest airports are in United StatesLeadership & Strategy
- Top 10 five-star hotels in New York ranked by TripadvisorLeadership & Strategy