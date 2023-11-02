Hilton is back in Boston’s Back Bay neighbourhood – and means business.

The global hospitality leader has reopened the historic Hilton Boston Park Plaza, featuring more than 1,000 rooms, two restaurants, a variety of amenities and 70,000 square feet of meetings and events space.

Purchased in the mid-20th century by Conrad Hilton, the Park Plaza represented Hilton’s first hotel in Boston and was later named the Statler Hilton. After spending almost four decades under the management of other hotel groups, it has rejoined the Hilton Hotels & Resorts portfolio, bringing back Hilton’s benchmark of hospitality in the area.