Orlando's modern metropolis gains another jewel in its crown
Lake Nona, situated in Orlando, Florida, really is something to behold.
Already, this planned community is renowned for its world-class health and fitness facilities, and is home to The Wave, billed as the world’s most technologically advanced hotel.
And now, the modern metropolis is set to gain another jewel in its crown in the form of Aloft Lake Nona, due to welcome its first guests in December.
Featuring 205 urban-inspired bedrooms, 15 suites, a sports-themed restaurant and the 10,000 sq ft Althea Lake Nona Events Center, the hotel will be the closest to the largest tennis facility in the world, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) National Campus, near the bustling Lake Nona Town Center.
The events venue is dedicated to the legacy of American tennis great Althea Neale Gibson, who was renowned for shattering racial barriers.
“We are proud to be opening Aloft Lake Nona in this vibrant community, nationally recognised for its extraordinary entertainment, public art, innovative dining and world-class sports venues,” says John Luciew, Area General Manager at Aloft Lake Nona.
“We’re honoured to pay tribute to one of the world’s greatest African American tennis athletes of all time, Althea Neale Gibson, an icon who challenged diversity in sport and redefined excellence in her career.
“Our dedicated Althea Lake Nona Events Center will be the connective social thread to inspire new ideas and create unparalleled experiences for groups, athletes and global travellers.”
World-class events space
The imminent opening of Aloft Lake Nona is a testament to the exponential growth of Lake Nona and, following the opening of Brightline's Orlando Station in the autumn, is set to accommodate increasing demand from tourists.
Althea Lake Nona Events Center and the wider hotel site look poised to become a popular destination for events, with more than 17,000 sq ft of space including a 6,000 sq ft Gibson ballroom, offering versatile indoor and outdoor options with high-tech amenities.
The expansive area can be divided into five, smaller private ballrooms, each featuring playful geometric ceilings and a chic blend of modern blue, light cream and dark wood accents, creating a warm and stylish event setting.
Additional venues include a spacious ballroom foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows, a boardroom named Tactic and three meeting rooms: Game, Set and Match.
Aloft Lake Nona also provides outdoor event spaces, including a lush palm-tree-lined pool deck and a lakefront backyard, offering a picturesque backdrop for social cocktail hours, waterfront weddings and celebratory events all-year-round.
A place to refuel and refresh
Aloft Lake Nona’s contemporary, spacious lobby invites guests to enjoy multiple dining options spearheaded by Guillaume Robin, a Michelin-recommended chef who also oversees Althea’s elevated catering and events menus.
Tempo + Grace, an all-day indoor and outdoor restaurant with sports-inspired decor and fanfare, will offer hearty, handcrafted dishes and health-minded options with nutritious, locally-sourced ingredients.
Meanwhile, located adjacent to the ground-level restaurant, Re:Mix Lounge and WXYZ Bar will host live music on a daily basis alongside signature cocktails and curated bites to eat, while Re:fuel by AloftSM is set to offer a 24/7 grab-and-go pantry of sweet and savoury options.
Additional Aloft Lake Nona amenities include a natural saline splash pool, complimentary electric bikes and Move Nona‘s daily community shuttles in partnership with Beep.
******
For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief US and Canada and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
You may also be interested in the Business Chief UK & Europe website.
******
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.