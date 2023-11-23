Orlando's modern metropolis gains another jewel in its crown

Featuring 205 urban-inspired bedrooms, 15 suites, a sports-themed restaurant and the 10,000 sq ft Althea Lake Nona Events Center, the hotel will be the closest to the largest tennis facility in the world, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) National Campus, near the bustling Lake Nona Town Center.

The events venue is dedicated to the legacy of American tennis great Althea Neale Gibson, who was renowned for shattering racial barriers.

“We are proud to be opening Aloft Lake Nona in this vibrant community, nationally recognised for its extraordinary entertainment, public art, innovative dining and world-class sports venues,” says John Luciew, Area General Manager at Aloft Lake Nona.

“We’re honoured to pay tribute to one of the world’s greatest African American tennis athletes of all time, Althea Neale Gibson, an icon who challenged diversity in sport and redefined excellence in her career.

“Our dedicated Althea Lake Nona Events Center will be the connective social thread to inspire new ideas and create unparalleled experiences for groups, athletes and global travellers.”

