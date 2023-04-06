Four of top five busiest airports are in United States

In its latest traffic report, Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, confirms that four of the top five airports when it comes to passenger numbers are in the United States.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport saw a 24% increase in traffic to reach 93.7 million passengers, making it the busiest in the world in 2022.

For the ninth consecutive year, Dubai airport has been named the world’s busiest for international passengers, and in fifth place for total passengers, as numbers soared by 127% from 2021 to 2022 to hit 66.1 million passengers.

Atlanta was significantly clear of Dallas / Fort Worth in second place on the list, with 73.4 million – a full 20 million behind Atlanta. Third was Denver (69.3 million) with Chicago (68.3 million) in fourth.

These rankings for 2022 were the same as 2021, with only Dubai spoiling a top[ 5 clean sweep as it edged ahead of Los Angeles (65.9 million).