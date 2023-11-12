Hilton West Palm Beach’s new look after $25m renovation

It was already the epitome of luxury magnificence, but now the stunning Hilton West Palm Beach has reached another level thanks to a US$25 million property-wide renovation.

Thanks to the efforts of globally-recognised, New York-based design boutique Meyer Davis Studio, enhancements include revitalised food and beverage offerings, refreshed rooms and a reimagined pool deck.

What’s more, the allure of Palm Beach can be found in every detail of Palma, an all-new lobby bar.