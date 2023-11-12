Hilton West Palm Beach’s new look after $25m renovation
It was already the epitome of luxury magnificence, but now the stunning Hilton West Palm Beach has reached another level thanks to a US$25 million property-wide renovation.
Thanks to the efforts of globally-recognised, New York-based design boutique Meyer Davis Studio, enhancements include revitalised food and beverage offerings, refreshed rooms and a reimagined pool deck.
What’s more, the allure of Palm Beach can be found in every detail of Palma, an all-new lobby bar.
“Hilton West Palm Beach has been a beacon of hospitality in Downton West Palm Beach since opening in 2016,” says Chris Inman, General Manager at Hilton West Palm Beach.
“As we envision the next decade and beyond, we are proud to continue evolving with the introduction of new experiences such as Palma, our signature lobby bar, and improvements across the hotel to exceed today’s traveller’s needs.”
Palma: The beating heart of Hilton West Palm Beach
Owned by real estate firm Related Companies, Hilton West Palm Beach is situated just steps away from the bustling, burgeoning city, which has become a must-visit destination thanks to its treasure trove of retail, art installations and exciting events.
The hotel is also conveniently connected to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, a spectacular setting for conventions, trade shows and more.
Its redesign begins in the lobby, where guests can bask in a tropical haven adorned with lush native plants, Florida-inspired motifs and intimate seating vignettes.
The new bar area, with gold accents and neutral-toned furniture, is the beating heart of the hotel and offers mesmerising pool views. Handcrafted cocktails and signature spirits are among Palma’s creative specialties, while weekend live music transports guests to a social scene reminiscent of the city – all within the hotel walls.
West Palm Beach continues to grow
Hilton West Palm Beach’s 400 refreshed rooms, including 43 fully renovated suites, feature a refined aesthetic that exudes charm and character with modern touches, artful design, expansive sun-filled views and deluxe amenities.
Guests can enjoy a rejuvenating escape in one of the newly-appointed executive rooms, boasting sweeping skyline views. These offer dedicated business concierge services, priority poolside loungers, a Nespresso machine and upgraded linens, not to mention specialty perks at The Square, West Palm Beach’s experiential neighbourhood featuring numerous shops, restaurants and community-driven events.
“With an expanding array of world-class dining and shopping establishments, and an ever-growing arts and culture scene, there’s never been a better time to visit West Palm Beach,” adds Gopal Rajegowda, Partner at Related Southeast.
“With the transformative renovation of Hilton West Palm Beach, Related has given tourists another reason to visit the area and we have continued our investment in the city’s growing economy.”
