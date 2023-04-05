Top 10 five-star hotels in New York ranked by Tripadvisor

With interior design by French visionary Jacques Grange, each room marries high-visual style with uncluttered comfort. Grange collaborated with Parisian antiquaire, Pierre Passebon, to commission a range of art, furniture and lighting fixtures which were specially crafted for The Mark.

6. Crosby Street Hotel

Considering its position in the heart of New York City’s vibrant SoHo neighbourhood, Crosby Street Hotel is situated on a relatively quiet cobbled street.

Guests can make the most of a well-equipped gym and a state-of-the-art screening room is ideal for conferences and private events.

Interior design by Kit Kemp makes for a fresh, contemporary style, while a private leafy garden and guest drawing room are ideal spaces to relax.

5. The Bowery Hotel

There is an undeniably sophisticated vibe at The Bowery, where guests will feel like they are stepping back in time – in a good way, of course.

Think dim lighting and velvet upholstered seating in the lobby, complemented by dark wood and luxury marble bathrooms in each bedroom.

Gemma, the Italian Trattoria restaurant on the ground floor, is the highlight. The authentic setting is magnificent; the cuisine both rustic and seasonal, to be accompanied by an extensive Italian wine list.

4. The Langham New York Fifth Avenue

There’s a certain refined simplicity about the rooms at The Langham, while no less than nine events spaces can accommodate all types of gatherings.

Michelin-starred Ai Fiori translates as ‘among the flowers’, and a spectacular floral display running from the front window all the way up to the restaurant itself certainly justifies the name.

Behind the front desk you’ll find two huge oil paintings by famed New York artist Alex Katz, the first in what has become a collection of 10 original artworks displayed throughout the hotel.

3. Equinox Hotel New York

Equinox describes itself as an “urban oasis that creates the perfect retreat to restore and recharge”.