Top 10 coolest gadgets on the market

So intense is the competition to create the next-best gadget that, from a buyers’ perspective, it can be difficult to know where to start.

Here, Business Chief provides a rundown of 10 of the coolest gadgets currently on the market.

Sonos Era 300

Price: US$546

Anyone sick and tired of seeing speakers and wires scattered across their living room should be in the market for a Sonos Era 300, the definitive all-in-one surround sound system.