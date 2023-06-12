Company profile: Nvidia, the next trillion-dollar firm

For a few hours at the end of May, tech heavyweight Nvidia found itself part of a prestigious club.

As its share price surged, the chipmaker’s market value briefly surpassed a trillion dollars, before dipping back below the 13-figure mark.

The only other publicly-traded organisations in the US worth more than US$1tn are Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft, demonstrating the scale of the achievement.

Shares in Nvidia had already increased by 25% after Co-founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang forecast “surging demand” for its specialised data centre products thanks to the growing AI boom.

He added that companies were racing to apply generative AI to “every product, service and business process”.

