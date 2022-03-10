Women investors shake up VC as funds for female founders lag

‘Behind every great woman, are great women’, is a quote self-funded serial entrepreneur Jaclyn Johnson has splashed across the website of her successful startup Create & Cultivate , an online content and event series.

And it’s a quote Jaclyn lives by. Believing the answer to generating more female-led startups is to have more female-led VC firms, Jaclyn has put her money where her mouth is and unveiled a fund for female-led firms, according to Forbes .

Described as a venture capital firm and brand incubator, New Money Ventures is the latest innovation from Jaclyn, a self-described multi-hyphenate, who is serial entrepreneur, angel investor, bestselling author, and host of podcast WorkParty where she interviews female founders.

Having built various companies from the bottom up over the last decade and with two exits under her belt, the Forbes Under 30 list alum understands the challenges that entrepreneurial women face and believes that the lack of funding for startups is directly linked to the lack of women leading or co-leading VC firms.