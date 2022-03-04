Chief diversity officer appointments continue surge in 2022

1 Fannie Mae names its first chief diversity and inclusion officer

One of the largest financial institutions in the world, Fannie Mae, has tapped a female attorney as its first-ever chief diversity and inclusion officer, as it looks to expand its D&I initiatives and commitments. The role signifies Fannie Mae’s sustained commitment to promoting supplier diversity, enabling opportunities for minority- and women-owned firms in capitals, and fostering an accessible, inclusive workplace

An attorney and policy expert, with nearly two decades of professional experience in housing, Sharifa Anderson returns to the finance firm, having previously held a managerial role from 2003-2007, to become the new chief D&I officer. In this role, she will lead Fannie Mae’s ongoing efforts to create measurable, positive diversity and inclusion outcomes across the enterprise.

She joins from Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, where she spent seven years and held the role of chief D&I officer, and prior to this, she worked as a housing attorney at Relman Colfax and at Ballard Spahr. She has also served in the Office of General Counsel, Finance Division at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Earlier in her career, she worked at the government-sponsored agency as a senior business manager overseeing affordable housing and community development matters. She holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a Master of Arts in Public Policy from Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government.