It's difficult to imagine a world without the existence of Google, the search engine which provides the answers to so many of our questions.

This month marks 25 years since Stanford University students Larry Page and Sergey Brin officially founded the groundbreaking company from a California suburb, hoping to organise the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful.

While they clearly had faith in their own genius, surely even Page and Brin had little idea of the extent to which Google would go on to change the world.

