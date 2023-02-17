What next for YouTube and outgoing CEO Susan Wojcicki?

Wojcicki, who is set to remain with the video-sharing giant to assist in the leadership transition, revealed her departure via YouTube's Official Blog. The 54-year-old's message had already been sent to YouTube employees on Thursday morning.

She called joining Google "one of the best decisions of my life", but added that the "time is right" to move on.

Wojcicki leaves unquestionable legacy at YouTube

Back in 1998, soon after Google had become an incorporated business, founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin set up an office in the garage of Wojcicki's home in Menlo Park, California.

Several months later, having seen the potential of the search engine they were building, she joined the team.

Wojcicki, who, in her 20s, had already worked for Intel and Bain & Company, became Google's first marketing manager in 1999 and soon went on to co-create the Google image search alongside engineer Huican Zhu.