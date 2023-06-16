It’s fair to say digital transformation and game-changing technologies like generative AI are high on the agenda for businesses across the globe.

Leaders are even warning that not paying attention to the latest technological innovations poses a greater threat to their organisations than a potential economic recession.

What’s concerning, however, is that senior decision-makers are too slow to embrace and integrate these emerging technologies – according to their employees, anyway.

While a significant majority (89%) of US workers believe adopting new digital capabilities would benefit their company, almost three in five (59%) say the pace at which this is happening is not fast enough.

Moreover, EY’s research also found 52% of employees think technologies are outdated by the time their company does implement them.