WEF: Why the shaping of the metaverse must be collaborative

A safe and fair metaverse will need governance, regulations and standards

It’s not just businesses that could benefit though. As an ecosystem that is reshaping how people meet, play, work, learn and interact in a virtual, the metaverse has the potential to deliver enhanced connections for everyone and “could be a positive force for inclusion and equity, bridging some of the divides that exist in today’s physical and digital spaces”, says Nick Clegg , President of Global Affairs at Meta.

That’s if it is done well. Because like anything new and unknown where there is rapid advancement and adoption, as crypto proves, there are challenges and unforeseen complexities in terms of governance, ethics, social and industrial effects.

To ensure a safe and secure virtual environment, one that is fair and equitable and ultimately sustainable, operating principles and standards, and governance measures and frameworks are crucial.

Collaboration is essential – more than just big tech

And to set these regulations and standards, and ensure the shaping of the metaverse is undertaken in the best interests of people and society, collaboration is called for – not just by the tech industry, but collaboration across all sectors and all parts of society.

Governance of the metaverse “mustn’t be shaped by tech companies on their own,” insists Clegg, but rather, needs to be “developed openly with a spirit of cooperation between the private sector, lawmakers, civil society, academia and the people who will use these technologies”.