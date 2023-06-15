Digital transformation is biggest concern for global leaders

Pressure to stay in touch with the latest technological innovations is perceived by leaders as a greater threat to their organisations than a potential recession, according to new research from Insight Enterprises.

The Fortune 500 firm found that almost half (49%) of business leaders were most concerned about digital transformation and keeping up with their competitors. Just two in 10 (20%) identified inflation and the potential of an economic recession as their biggest concerns.

What’s more, more than eight in 10 (82%) respondents said it was imperative for companies to invest in digital transformation, or be left behind.