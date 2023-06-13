Why ServiceNow is adding to its generative AI capabilities

“We are seeing extraordinarily rapid growth in organisations exploring potential use cases for generative AI in the enterprise.”

Those the words of Neil Ward-Dutton, VP for AI, Automation and Analytics Europe at the International Data Corporation (IDC), after ServiceNow became the latest big technology player to unveil the results of its investment in generative AI capabilities.

The digital workflow leader has revealed Now Assist for Virtual Agent, which has been designed to create truly conversational experiences for more intelligent self-service. It builds on ServiceNow’s strategy to embed generative AI across the Now Platform, allowing customers to easily harness intelligence at scale while simplifying and optimising digital workflows.

Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO of the Silicon Valley resident, said: “ServiceNow is leading the intelligence era. Years of AI investment have put us at the centre of an undeniable movement.