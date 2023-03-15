Generative AI battle hots up between Microsoft, Google, Meta

There is an escalating war in the tech world regarding generative artificial intelligence – and that is spilling over into consultancies eager to give themselves and their clients a competitive edge.

While Microsoft-backed ChatGPT has stolen most of the early headlines when it comes to this transformative technology, there are many more contenders for the crown, backed by the likes of Google, Meta, IBM.

Then there are China’s tech titans also banking on AI, namely Tencent, Baidu, and Alibaba.

Microsoft almost casually launched ChatGPT-4 this week, embedding the latest version into its search engine Bing. This rival to Google’s all-conquering search engine is not insignificant, and chances are you may have used Bing without even realising. There are around 1.5 billion devices worldwide powered by Microsoft’s Windows, offering immediate access to Bing. Plus, those Amazon smart speakers and devices – every time you ask Alexa a question, the answers are coming from Bing.

ChatGPT is helping push Bing to a wider, more aware, audience. Last week, Microsoft announced that Bing had passed the milestone of 100 million active daily users. You can expect that figure to soar once Microsoft begins to promote the fact ChatGPT tech is built into Bing – many early users still visit OpenAI’s own website to use ChatGPT.