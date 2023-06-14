Accenture unveils multi-billion dollar investment in AI

Accenture has unveiled a groundbreaking, multi-billion dollar investment aimed at helping clients across all industries harness the power of AI to increase growth, efficiency and long-term resilience.

The professional services giant is set to spend US$3 billion on its Data and AI practice over the next three years, building on more than a decade of leadership in the field.

In doing so, Accenture will double its roster of AI talent to 80,000 professionals through a combination of hiring, acquisitions and training.

Julie Sweet, Chairman and CEO of Accenture, said: “There is unprecedented interest in all areas of AI. The substantial investment we are making in our Data & AI practice will help clients move from interest to action to value, in a responsible way with clear business cases.