Why AI and analytics are becoming critical to success

From a business perspective, the growing importance of AI and analytics is pretty much unquestionable.

Certainly, for all those with a say on company strategy, these emerging technologies look set to play an integral role in planning, decision-making and implementation over the coming years.

Evidence of this is coming straight from the horse’s mouth. Four out of every five (79%) corporate strategists say analytics, artificial intelligence and automation are in the process of becoming critical to their success, according to a recent survey carried out by Gartner.

What’s more, there is a belief that half of strategic planning and execution activities could be partially or fully automated, compared to the current proportion of just 15%.