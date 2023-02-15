Why having an effective data management strategy matters

It is a truth universally acknowledged that data-driven companies perform better than others. Not only are they 23 times more likely to acquire customers, but they are six times more likely to retain customers and 19 times more likely to be profitable, McKinsey Global Institute research reveals.

And data from Forrester backs this up, with a recent report showing that data-driven companies are “growing at an average of more than 30% annually”.

What company wouldn’t want that kind of growth, especially in today’s tough economic climate?

Bottom line: being a data-driven company – one that makes decisions based on data and analytics, rather than relying on intuition or gut feeling – can be the difference between surviving or thriving.

John Knieriemen, North America Business Lead at analytics database management software firm Exasol tells Business Chief that in the past, an organisation’s leader may have suggested a critical business decision without any data to support such a transition.

But now, it’s possible to showcase the benefits of a business change before it happens – giving businesses the ability to forecast trends and patterns.

“I like to view it as predicting the future, and being confident in the decisions you’re making,” says John, who emphasises that the key to being a data-driven business is not just making faster decisions, but making the right decisions, in a shorter amount of time.

It’s the kind of decision-making that is not just sensible, but essential, if companies are to maintain a competitive edge in today’s tough economic environment.

Speaking recently at HR Summit 2023, Dr James Stranger, CompTIA’s chief technology evangelist, said organisations could no longer follow conventional wisdom and typical business cycles. Instead, the organisation of the future “will be highly proficient at turning data into actionable information, creating a continuous feedback loop that helps them become truly data-driven.”

Among examples of data-driven cultures are managed service providers that have turned their help desk managers into true data analysts; government agencies that have become more effective and efficient by understanding and employing data analytics principles; and cybersecurity professionals who are true threat hunters because they know how to mine data.