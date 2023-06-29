What does this mean for adopters of this technology?

Securely located within the Snowflake Data Cloud, those looking to accelerate their adoption of customisable generative AI applications can do so with the help of NVIDIA NeMo™ platform for developing large language models (LLMs) and NVIDIA GPU-accelerated computing.

“Snowflake’s partnership with NVIDIA will bring high-performance machine learning and artificial intelligence to our vast volumes of proprietary and structured enterprise data, a new frontier to bringing unprecedented insights, predictions, and prescriptions to the global world of business,” said Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO, Snowflake.

By enabling enterprises to use their data to make LLMs - without moving data - for advanced generative AI services such as chatbots, search, and summarisation, users can benefits from their proprietary information being secure and governed.

“Data is essential to creating generative AI applications that understand the complex operations and unique voice of every company. Together, NVIDIA and Snowflake will create an AI factory that helps enterprises turn their own valuable data into custom generative AI models to power groundbreaking new applications — right from the cloud platform that they use to run their businesses,” added Jensen Huang, founder, and CEO, NVIDIA.

This collaboration between Snowflake and NVIDIA represents new opportunities for the use of proprietary data. By integrating AI customers can quickly and easily build, deploy, and manage customised applications that bring the power of generative AI to all parts of the business for a variety of use cases.

Expanding AI capabilities into the Data Cloud enables customers to reduce cost and latency while maintaining the security of their data.

“More enterprises than we expected are training or at least fine-tuning their own AI models, as they increasingly appreciate the value of their own data assets. Similarly, enterprises are beginning to operate more diverse fleets of AI models for business-specific applications. Supporting them in this trend is one of the biggest open opportunities in the sector,” said Alexander Harrowell, principal analyst for advanced computing for AI at technology research group Omdia.

Industry application of generative AI

Operating in the healthcare, retail, financial services, technology, government, telecoms, media, and manufacturing sectors, Snowflake and NVIDIA’s collaboration will help these sectors to transform by bringing customisable generative AI models with billions of parameters to different verticals.

“For example, a healthcare insurance model could answer complex questions about what procedures are covered under various plans. A financial services model could share details about specific lending opportunities available to retail and business customers based on a variety of circumstances,” commented Snowflake and NVIDIA.