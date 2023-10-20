Companies lacking global presence are losing out on growth

Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, almost three-quarters (73%) of C-suite executives are focused on growing their organisations over the next 12 months, according to a new report from Globalization Partners (G-P).

However, the research finds leaders can’t necessarily find skilled local talent to achieve this growth, forcing them to look beyond borders in search of success.

G-P’s inaugural Global Growth Report brings together perspectives from 2,500 executive leaders and 5,500 employed professionals worldwide, uncovering expectations and employee sentiment in an evolving business landscape.

Surveyed leaders were based in the US, UK, Australia and France, while professionals were based in nine different markets.

The hope is that companies can use the findings to inform strategy and best practice, helping them to become globally-minded and employee-centric.