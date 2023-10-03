How generative AI is accelerating change in the workplace

Given the dawn of generative AI and other emerging technologies, not to mention employers in various industries bemoaning the digital skills gap, workers can hardly be blamed for thinking their existing skillset is no longer sufficient.

And, while that might not be the case now, in years to come it could well be a different story.

Fresh research from LinkedIn has estimated that the skills needed for jobs will change by at least 65% by 2030 as rapid technological developments accelerate workplace change.

The world-leading professional network says shifts are already under way, with job posts mentioning AI or GenAI more than doubling (2.2x) globally over the past couple of years. In the US, they have almost tripled.

LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends Report for October 2023 also finds that applications for these posts have grown 17% faster compared to those that don’t mention AI or GenAI.

Interestingly, almost nine in 10 (89%) professionals are excited to use AI at work, while more than half (57%) want to learn more about it.