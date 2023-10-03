How generative AI is accelerating change in the workplace
Given the dawn of generative AI and other emerging technologies, not to mention employers in various industries bemoaning the digital skills gap, workers can hardly be blamed for thinking their existing skillset is no longer sufficient.
And, while that might not be the case now, in years to come it could well be a different story.
Fresh research from LinkedIn has estimated that the skills needed for jobs will change by at least 65% by 2030 as rapid technological developments accelerate workplace change.
The world-leading professional network says shifts are already under way, with job posts mentioning AI or GenAI more than doubling (2.2x) globally over the past couple of years. In the US, they have almost tripled.
LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends Report for October 2023 also finds that applications for these posts have grown 17% faster compared to those that don’t mention AI or GenAI.
Interestingly, almost nine in 10 (89%) professionals are excited to use AI at work, while more than half (57%) want to learn more about it.
“AI is ushering in a new world of work, and the technology is already reshaping jobs, businesses, and industries,” comments Olivier Sabella, VP EMEA & LATAM at LinkedIn Talent Solutions.
“Everyone, from customer service representatives to teachers, will be able to use the technology to remove some of the drudgery of everyday tasks so they can focus on valuable people-centric work.
“With so much change under way, now is the time for business leaders to assess the skills their organisations need now and in the years ahead so they can set their teams up for success.”
Business leaders relying on recruitment teams
LinkedIn’s latest research, conducted by Censuswide, gathered the thoughts of almost 30,000 professionals from 18 nations including the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK, France, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia.
The Global Talent Trends report analysed job descriptions for all paid enterprise jobs in the 24 months up to July 2023, and flagged jobs with mentions of AI and GenAI in 10 different languages.
Researchers found that, to ready their workforce for the changes ahead, business leaders are relying on HR and recruitment teams to lead the way. Nine out of 10 talent professionals say their role has become more strategic in the last year, 61% say they are rolling out AI training to support employees, and another 61% are already using the technology to support day-to-day tasks.
Moreover, the majority (80%) of HR professionals believe AI will be a tool that helps them in the next five years, enabling them to focus on the more strategic, human aspects of their roles such as strengthening relationships with candidates and colleagues (39%).
“HR professionals will be at the heart of ensuring businesses have the talent and skills they need to thrive,” adds Sabella. “AI will be a critical tool for them, too, helping them to focus on connecting and building relationships with candidates, and fostering a strong company culture.”
******
For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief US and Canada and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
You may also be interested in the Business Chief UK & Europe website.
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.