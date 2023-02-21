IBM research: Three in five 'underqualified' for STEM career

Three out of every five people believe they don't have the sufficient qualifications to work in a STEM job, according to research carried out by IBM.

The tech giant found that 61% of students and career changers were reluctant to pursue a career in the STEM sector because they didn't have the right academic degrees.

IBM said its survey had unearthed a number of "misconceptions" relating to opportunities in technology.

Forty per cent of students claimed the greatest barrier to professional or technical skill development was that they didn't know where to start, while 60% worried that digital credentials may be costly to obtain.

Justina Nixon-Saintil, Chief Impact Officer at IBM, said: "Technology training can have a transformational effect on a person's life.