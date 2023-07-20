Leaders are looking to AI for a competitive advantage

This is being amplified by a combination of relentless discussion in the media and internal pressure at organisations covering all industries as they race to incorporate AI and improve their performance.

One of the key reasons there is such desperation among leaders to harness the power of AI is data. Organisations have reams of the stuff relating to their customers and how they interact, but it’s not always accessible or easy to utilise without tireless manual work.

That’s where AI comes in, because it can accelerate and simplify the process of gleaning insights and recommending – or automating – the right response.

Almost two-third of leaders, including senior managers and higher, expect their companies to increase financial investment in both tech tools and training for their customer experience teams over the next 12 months.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean humans will become redundant, as some have suggested. In fact, more than half of customer experience leaders believe the size of their teams will grow over the next year.

******

For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief Middle East & Africa and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

You may also be interested in Business Chief EMEA.

Please also check out our upcoming event – Sustainability LIVE in London on September 6-7, 2023.

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.