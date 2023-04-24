New report highlights extent of tech industry layoffs

A new report has highlighted the extent to which mass layoffs are impacting the technology sector in the US.

More than 79,100 new layoffs occurred in the tech industry in February and March of this year, according to the study from Resume Genius. Tech giants Amazon, Microsoft and Dell cut 26,300 jobs in this period.

The West of the US was the area most severely affected by cuts, as more than 46,000 workers lost their jobs.

However, any employees left fearing for their jobs may have cause to believe things are moving in the right direction. The situation looked bleak in December when more than 90,000 workers were laid off, before a slight decline to 80,600 in January.

But that figure was then halved to 41,650 in February, before another decrease in March to 37,450.

Nevertheless, this does little to gloss over the fact that around 350,000 US tech employees at more than 400 companies have lost their jobs over the past few months.