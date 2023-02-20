Apple tops Fortune's 'most admired' list for 16th year

Among the most notable fallers in the coveted top 50 was Netflix, which plummeted from 9th to 29th.

As usual, Fortune's annual list was compiled in partnership with Korn Ferry, whose researchers surveyed more than 3,700 corporate executives, directors, and analysts.

They were each asked to select the 10 companies they admired most.

Apple holds on to corporate crown

Apple's longevity at the summit of Fortune's 'most admired' list is nothing less than remarkable.

And its firm grip on the crown is perhaps even more impressive given the bruising year endured by Silicon Valley.

Across the board, the technology industry saw stock prices and earnings fall dramatically, while companies including Amazon and Meta laid off thousands of employees.

Apple itself just posted revenue of US$117.2 billion for the quarter ending December 31, down 5% year on year.