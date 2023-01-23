What next for Netflix's former CEO & founder Reed Hastings?

The show may be over for Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings but the final credits are yet to roll on the epic streaming service platform. It may have been a challenging 2022 for Netflix but the company did receive the welcome news that it had added 7.66 million subscribers in Q4 – putting it ahead of analyst predictions.

In a way, it’s the perfect way for Hastings to beat his anticipated retreat from the company that became synonymous with online streaming, some 25 years after its inception. Back then, in 1997, Hastings and co-founder Marc Randolph spotted an opportunity – combining the new technologies of DVDs and the internet to offer a simple postal service for movie rentals. Brick and mortar stores like Blockbuster never stood a chance.

Incredibly, it was another decade before Netflix became the on-demand streaming service 230 million global subscribers know and love. It began producing its own content back in 2013 and now more than half of the shows on the US site are Netflix Originals.

Obviously, Netflix’s dominance did not go unnoticed, with Amazon, Apple, Disney and a whole host of creator / streamers coming online in recent years. Coupled with tough economic times, this competition led to the first real wobble from Netflix as it started to shed subscribers in April 2022. Now Hastings has reversed that worrying trend (via a combination of great content, cheaper subscription packages and clamping down on shared passwords), he can ride off into the sunset like John Wayne in The Shootist. Well, at least take the role of Executive Chairman.