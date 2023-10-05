While most business rankings are based on financial achievements, Fortune’s Change the World list offers a very different definition of which companies can be considered global leaders.

This is a countdown placing extra weight on how corporations are addressing social issues, cutting down on their environmental impact and responding to natural disasters – all considerations which are increasingly being factored into corporate thinking as time goes on.

Whittled down from a shortlist of 250, the final product this year is a showcase of 59 organisations that have had a positive social impact through activities forming part of their core business strategy.

Fortune defines the three most important factors used to collate the Change the World list as follows: