Given our reliance on smartphones and the exponential rise of AI, it’s no surprise that technology continues to dominate the stock market.

The sector is responsible for seven of the 10 biggest companies in the world, including Apple, which recently became the world’s first US$3 trillion organisation thanks to expansion into new markets and signs of improving inflation.

Apple was founded in 1976 and went public in 1980, but only in 2011 – four years after the launch of the first iPhone – did it become the world’s most valuable company, replacing ExxonMobil at the summit.

It stayed top of the pile for most of the 2010s and, in 2018, became the first US firm to surpass US$1tn in value.