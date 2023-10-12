For today’s employers, navigating the complexities of learning and development, DE&I and maintaining a healthy workplace culture is perhaps more difficult than ever before.

Clearly, things have changed in light of the pandemic, which prompted millions of workers across North America to reconsider their priorities, while the emergence of generative AI and other game-changing technologies means companies face a tough task to ensure their people are equipped with sufficient skills.

Over the past seven years, Forbes has partnered with market research firm Statista to create a definitive list of the World’s Best Employers, taking into account factors including remote working options, parental leave benefits, diversity and work-life balance.

To determine the 2023 rankings, Forbes and Statista surveyed more than 170,000 employees in dozens of countries across the globe who work for multinational companies and institutions.

The final list consists of 700 companies, spanning 43 countries.