Almost three-quarters (73%) of global companies are prioritising AI over all other digital investments, with an immediate focus on improving operational resilience in an unprecedented environment, according to a new study from Accenture.

The professional services firm found 90% of business leaders were applying AI to tackle aspects of operational resilience, which spans data-driven capabilities, such as finance (89%) and supply chain (88%), as well as experimentation with generative AI.

Yusuf Tayob, Group CEO of Accenture Operations, “All CEOs are under pressure to digitise faster, put more resilience in the business and find new pathways to growth.

“The right investments in technology while advancing talent, data and processes is what drives a new performance frontier.”

In producing its report, Reinventing Enterprise Operations, Accenture surveyed 1,700 executives, 72% of whom were C-suite, across 12 countries and 15 industries.

Survey responses were combined with externally validated data across multiple dimensions of value including financial, experience, sustainability and diversity.

