Scott Birch

Chief Content Officer

Creative media professional with 30 years of diverse international experience in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Scott has edited daily, weekly, monthly and annual print titles, ranging from daily newspapers to glossy celebrity magazines, niche B2B magazines and luxury lifestyle publications.

An early adopter of digital – creating web content since 1996 – Scott has also created digital app magazines, smartphone apps and overseen online strategy and social strategy. He has also worked in television, both behind and in front of the camera, and in public relations roles – providing creative content and reputation management.