Scott Birch

Chief Content Officer

Creative media professional with 30 years of diverse international experience in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Scott has edited daily, weekly, monthly and annual print titles, ranging from daily newspapers to glossy celebrity magazines, niche B2B magazines and luxury lifestyle publications.

An early adopter of digital – creating web content since 1996 – Scott has also created digital app magazines, smartphone apps and overseen online strategy and social strategy. He has also worked in television, both behind and in front of the camera, and in public relations roles – providing creative content and reputation management.

Diversity and inclusion – are businesses doing enough?

Diversity and inclusion are key to business success and sustainability. That is the popular theory, but are organisations practising what they preach?

EY exclusive: “Sustainability is everybody’s business”

Steve Varley, EY Global Vice Chair – Sustainability talks exclusively to Business Chief about creating business value from sustainability and ESG

Visa expands ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ solutions in US, Canada

Leading digital payments enabler Visa expands ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) solutions for issuers, acquirers and fintechs in US and Canada

Bain looks beyond COP26 with sustainability plan for CEOs

Consultants Bain & Company look beyond the COP26 climate summit being held in Glasgow and outlines what CEOs can do to mitigate climate change

UST – delivering innovative digital transformation solutions

UST uses technology to engineer a better future, helping the world’s best companies succeed through digital transformation with disruptive solutions

HSBC: Putting Sustainability at the Heart of Global Finance

Kelly Fisher, Head of Corporate Sustainability, HSBC Bank USA, tells us how finance can play a leading role in achieving net zero and global equity

Niranjan Ramsunder

Chief Technology Officer, UST

Kelly Fisher

Head of Corporate Sustainability at HSBC