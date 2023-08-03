Could record-breaking Aramco topple Walmart on Global 500?

The annual list of Global 500 companies from Fortune always makes for fascinating reading, even though we know who is going to be number one.

That’s because US retail giant Walmart has now topped the list for 10 years straight, and 18 times since 2002.

The list of the world’s biggest companies based on revenue makes positive reading for US companies, with five of the top 10 slots. Joining Walmart are Amazon.com in fourth, ExxonMobil (7th), Apple (8th) and UnitedHealth Group (10th).

And the US revival goes deeper, with 136 companies in the 500 being based in the States – more than any other single country (when considering China also accounts for Hong Kong and Taiwan). That is the best tally for the US since 2010.

However, with Saudi Aramco (or just Aramco as it is now known) boosting revenue by 51% this year, we could be seeing a change of the guard.