Walmart is bidding farewell to one of its senior leaders following the announcement that Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International, is set to retire.

Since 2018, she has been responsible for all aspects of Walmart’s footprint outside the US, leading a team of 550,000 employees across 23 countries.

She will remain with the business until the end of January next year, but officially steps down from her leadership role on 11 September.

Paying tribute to McKenna, the organisation's President and CEO Doug McMillon said she had “made the world a better place” through her work.