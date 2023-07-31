US & Canada key markets for airline service leader Swissport

Anyone who has flown in the last 25 years is likely to have come across Swissport – but without even realising it.

Formed in 1996 in Switzerland (where else?), the ground services company is now a global leader, working with around 850 carriers to provide passenger services, cargo handling, lounge hospitality, and executive aviation.

Today, Swissport operates in 292 airports globally, with the biggest market being North America, with 90 airports.

The US has a vast number of airports. According to the CIA World Factbook (2020), the United States had 13,513 airports. Put into context, the closest country rival is Brazil with 4,093, while China has 507 and Russia 1,218. Canada has 1,467.

With close to 15,000 airports in North America, it is easy to understand why this is such a significant industry, and why it is also top of Swissport’s agenda.