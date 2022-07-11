UST: Building success on technology, culture, & core values

UST has built a glowing reputation for helping leading organisations with their digital transformations, no matter how large or complex. Many organisations find this transformation a struggle, so they turn to UST.

"The key to digital transformation is to ensure a change in culture and mindset in an organisation," says Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer at UST.

"If your employees and your leadership do not have a mindset to adapt, change and look at new ways of doing things, the transformation will not help."